Fire Service gets 25 new trucks after 116 years

The Federal Government has commissioned 11 fire fighting trucks and 14 water tankers procured for the Federal Fire Service (FFS) to enhance the protection of lives and property.

The Minister of Interior, Abdurahman Bello Dambazau while delivering his keynote address at the official commissioning of the trucks in Abuja on Tuesday, commended the Federal Government for the new trucks which according to him, would revive the competence of the Service.

Dambazau noted that since the inception of the fire service in 1901, this is the first time such large number of firefighting equipment has been procured.

“We all know the Federal Fire Service has not been given the much needed attention it deserves for 116 years of its existence particularly when it comes to provision of firefighting equipment.

“This lack of attention has reduced the efficiency of fire fighting and response to other emergencies. We want to promise you that we will continue to procure until we get, above the minimum standard,” he said.

He disclosed that the Federal Government will also provide a befitting cooperate headquarters for the Federal Fire Service to match government’s ambition.

Earlier, the Controller General of FFS, Joseph Garba Anebi decried the neglect of the Service in time past, noting that it had contributed to the Service’s inefficiency in combating fire and other emergencies.

While commending the government for procuring the equipment, he said the gesture will boost the morale booster of personnel of the agency