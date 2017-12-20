Innoson MD arrested,his workers manhandle EFCC operatives

The Economic and financial crime commission (EFCC) said they arrested the the Chairman of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma because he refused to honour their invitation.

In a statement by EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren , the EFCC noted that Chukwuma had earlier jumped administrative bail granted to him in a case of insurance fraud.

‘’His arrest followed his refusal to honour invitation by the Commission having earlier jumped an administrative bail granted him in a case being investigated by the Capital Market and Insurance Fraud Unit of the Commission’s Lagos office.

‘’Chukwuma rather than honouring invitation by the EFCC, mobilized six truckloads of thugs pretending to be staff of his company to his residence, where they manhandled EFCC operatives.

It took reinforcement from the Enugu office of the EFCC to effect the arrest of the industrialist who is currently being grilled by a team of investigators.’’

But Innoson Motors in response said their Chairman was never invited by the commission.