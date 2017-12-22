Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Olubadan’s wife,71,dies, buried

Younews Ng December 22, 2017 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 38 Views

The remains of Olori Kudirah Aduke Adetunji, wife of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, were buried yesterday amid tears.

The olori died in the morning and was buried according to Islamic rites at the Popoyemoja palace of the Olubadan.

She was 71.

The children of the deceased, government officials, grandchildren, relatives, the royal family,  and many others attended the funeral.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who travelled outside the state, was represented by Deputy Governor Moses Adeyemo, as well as members of the State Executive Council (Exco), including Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Olalekan Alli, and the Chief of Staff, Dr. Gbade Ojo.

Also present were members of socio-cultural groups, trade groups, the elite, market associations, Ibadan Elders’ Forum, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, notable leaders and scores of Ibadan indigenes.

Adeyemo presented a condolence letter to Oba Adetunji, who was indoors in line with tradition.

He enjoined the people to shun anything that could make them contravene God’s injunction, saying: “Let all of us do good at all times.”

The Chief Imam of Ibadan, Sheik Abubakri Agbotomokekere advised all to fear God and do good always “because death might come at any time”.

Stressing that death is inevitable, the Islamic cleric urged all to live a life that will speak well for them after their demise.

Olori Kudirah was married to Oba Adetunji in Ibadan 53 years ago.

She was the Iyaloja of Bolade, Oshodi Market, in Lagos.

Olori Kudirah moved to Lagos with the monarch in the early days of their marriage to run his music business together.

She was part of Omo Aje Records until Adetunji became Olubadan last year.

The Olori will be buried today at the Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace at 4 pm according to Muslim rites.

She is survived by her husband, many children and grand-children

