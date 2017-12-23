Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Beckham obsessed fan spends N9.6m on surgery to look like him

Jack Johnson, a  David Beckham fan, Jack Johnson shared his experiences while trying to look like David Beckham, football legend. He said he spent  £20,000 (N9.6m) on surgery to look like his mentor though money he borrowed from friends and families. According to him, he is owing  £14,000 (N6.7m).

The thoughts of his debt too another when he tried to kill himself with drug abuse but was found by a friend who took him to the hospital. The 21-year-old advised that obsession is not a good thing and wish people will overcome it.

He revealed that he took injections for months as well as lip, chin and cheek fillers, botox injected into his forehead, and procedures for dental veneers.

In his words, he said :
“I tried to take my own life because trying to look like Beckham is a full-time job and is not easy,” he said.

“Trying to look like Beckham nearly killed me and I don’t want others to make the same mistake.”

“I’m not speaking out because I want notoriety or fame anymore — I’m genuinely doing this because I’ve come out the other side of it,” he said.

“When I was on This Morning Holly or when Phil asked me if I was happy, I told them I was, but really I wasn’t — I was in the worst place ever on the inside.”

“I obviously don’t blame David Beckham, it’s not his fault,” said Johnson. “I was trying desperately to look like him and it nearly cost me my life.

“I feel like I’m in the best place ever now — and I really don’t want anybody to go through what I have.

“Nobody should ever aspire to look like celebrities to that extent, and I’m an example of that. You need to just be yourself.”

