Zenith bank Appoints two EDs & an Independent Non-ED

The Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc. has approved the appointment of Dr. Temitope Fasoranti and Mr. Dennis Olisa as Executive Directors of the bank effective December 29, 2017. Both appointments are consistent with the bank’s tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders from within and have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria on December 18, 2017.

Also, the Board has approved the appointment of Engr. Mustafa Bello as an Independent Non-Executive Director and the appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria on December 18, 2017.



PROFILE OF THE NEW DIRECTORS;

Dr. Temitope Fasoranti (Phd, M.sc, Bs.c Economics)

Dr. Temitope Fasoranti holds a PhD in Economics from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile — Ife, M.Sc. in Economics and BSc Economics from the same University. He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and Honorary Senior member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

He has attended several international courses including courses in Harvard Business School, London Business School, Wharton University, USA and Euromoney Training Amea.

Dr. Fasoranti has spent over twenty five (25) years in the Nigerian Banking Industry. He joined the services of the bank in 1997 and has covered most of the areas of banking. His experience covers Treasury, Corporate Finance, Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Risk Management, Branch Management and Zonal Management.

Prior to his appointment, he was the General Manager and the Group Zonal Head in charge of Ikeja Zone of the bank and overseeing branches in Lagos Public Sector Group.



Mr. Dennis Olisa (MBA, FCA )

Mr. Olisa is a Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accounts of Nigeria (FCA), Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB) and an Associate, Chartered Institute of Taxation (ACIT).

He has attended several international courses including INSEAD Business School, Fontainebleau, France; Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, USA; London School of Economics (LSE) UIF, and Oxford Princeton Programme, Oxford, United Kingdom.

Mr. Olisa has spent over twenty-seven (27) years in the Nigerian Banking Industry. He joined the services of the bank in 1998. His experience covers Treasury, Banking Operations, Credit Risk Management, “telecommunication, Oil and Gas, Internal Control as well as Branch Management and Zonal Management.

Prior to his appointment, he was a General Manager and Chief Inspector of the bank, overseeing the Internal Audit and Inspection of the Group.



Engr. Mustafa Bello, FNSE

Engr. Mustafa Bello graduated with B.Engr. (Civil Engineering), from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria in 1978 with Second Class Upper Division and won the Shell prize for best project and thesis for Faculty of Engineering in 1978.

He served in the Directorate of Quartering and Engineering Service (Nigerian Army) between 1978 / 1979 and later joined the Niger State Housing Corporation between 1980 and 1983 as a Senior Civil Engineer.

He served as a cabinet Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the Federal Minister of Commerce between 1999 and 2002. He was subsequently appointed Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission (NIPC) between November 2003 to February 2014

He is currently the Chairman of Invest-in-Northern Nigeria Limited, a special purpose vehicle for the economic and social transformation of the Northern Nigerian Economy.

He has been involved in several projects in Nigeria including CDC on-line project in 2002, developed WTO consistent Trade Policy for the Federal Republic of Nigeria etc.

He has attended several conferences, missions and meetings where he represented the Federal Government of Nigeria.

