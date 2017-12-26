Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 26 December 2017

family of 4 die in auto crash on Xmas eve

Younews Ng December 26, 2017 Celebrity, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 31 Views

A young Nigerian doctor, Ijeoma Onwubualili, has died, just a day to her birthday.

According to reports, she died alongside her parents and her younger sister, along the Enugu-Abor road. Her dad had hired a driver to take the family from Jos, Plateau State, to the Eastern part of Nigeria, for the traditional marriage of one of his daughters, in January, 2018.

The dad, mom and Ijeoma died instantly, while another daughter, Gracious, died at the hospital. Their son Kenneth   ,who was in  in Landmark University.  is said to still be unconscious at the hospital. The driver is the only survivor.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

osinbajo fuel

Osinbajo reaffirms ”No plan to increase fuel price”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government had no plan to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.