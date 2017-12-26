Pelé Predicts Of Nigeria,/African Win World Cup

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, otherwise known as Pelé, has commented on the possibility of the Super Eagles and other African representatives winning the World Cup.

The three-time world champion with the Brazilian national team had predicted that an African country would win the World Cup before the end of the 20th century, but African teams have not reached the semifinals of the competition to this day.

”I said so, because it’s amazing how many talented Africans are playing around the world, but when the time comes for national teams, then problems begin, ” Pelé told RT.

”It’s hard to say why so, because there is no special reason for that.

”Africans play leading roles in all positions, with the exception of goalkeepers. And the teams do not show themselves that way.”

Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal will fly Africa’s flag at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.