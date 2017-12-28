Buhari’s son suffers head injury in bike crash, undergoes surgery

Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu Buhari was involved in a bike accident in Abuja.The presidency confirmed Yusuf suffered a head injury and multiple fractures in a power bike accident in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday, December 26, night. Reliable sources said Yusuf was out riding with a friend when the incident happened.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the crash in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday.

Shehu said Yusuf had undergone successful surgery and was in a stable condition.

The statement read, “Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

It was gathered that Yusuf was racing on a power bike with his friends when the accident occurred on Tuesday night.

It was also learnt that he was rushed to the Cedar Crest Hospital in Gudu District, Abuja, where surgery was performed on him.

When one of our correspondents visited the hospital at about 2pm on Wednesday, policemen and officers of the Department of State Services stood watch at the hospital.

The correspondent counted four Toyota Hilux vehicles belonging to the security personnel, parked around the premises.

Although the security officials were not willing to talk, a relation of a patient in the hospital, who gave his name only as Abubakar, said top government officials had been visiting the President’s son since Wednesday morning.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was here. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, also visited the hospital. Many other dignitaries whose identities were unknown have visited.

“My father is a patient here. He is to undergo amputation and replacement of his leg. We have been billed N3.5m.” Abubakar said.

Three Hilux vans and two Toyota Prado vehicles drove onto the premises at the exact time of this visit. One of them was a Federal Government vehicle, with number plate 21B FG04.

Visitors were not allowed onto the premises as three riot policemen stood at the entrance to screen the entrants.

It was gathered that more government dignitaries were still being expected at the hospital which is isolated on that street.