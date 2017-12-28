FG set to buy $593m Tucano fighter jets!

Buhari’s government has agreed to buy A29 Super Tucano fighter jets to the Nigerian Air Force in her battle against Boko Haram.

The sale of the 12 aircraft, with weapons and services, is worth $593 million, and includes thousands of bombs and rockets.

The deal was frozen by the Obama administration over rights concerns.Former U.S. President Barack Obama delayed the sale in one of his last decisions in office after the Nigerian Air Force bombed a refugee camp in January.

But his successor Donald Trump decided to press on with the transaction to support Nigeria’s efforts to fight Boko Haram militants and to boost U.S. defense jobs, sources told Reuters in April.

The propeller-driven plane with reconnaissance, surveillance and attack capabilities, is made by Brazil’s Embraer. A second production line is in Florida, in a partnership between Embraer and privately held Sierra Nevada Corp of Sparks, Nevada.

The Super Tucano costs more than $10 million each and the price can go much higher depending on the configuration. It is powered by a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT 6 engine

US Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington yesterday presented Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) to Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar at the Air Force Headquarters in Abuja..

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, said: “The United States (US) Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, today presented the Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) in respect of the A29 Super Tucano Aircraft to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“The LOA represents the official U.S. Government offer to sell US Defence articles and services to the Nigerian Government.

“The US Ambassador also indicated the readiness of relevant US Government officials to work with NAF officials to facilitate the early delivery of the aircraft once payment had been made. In that regard, officials of both the US Government and the NAF would be meeting in early January 2018 to jointly study the LOA prior to subsequent endorsements by both parties

“It is expected that the LOA would have been signed and necessary payments made before 20 February 2018 to ensure the commencement of production of the NAF’s Super Tucano Aircraft.

“The U.S. State Department had earlier approved the sale of 12 x A29 Super Tucano Aircraft to the NAF to further aid the nation’s counterinsurgency campaign”.