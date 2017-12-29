Buhari’s son’s condition critical,politicians visit

There was anxiety on Thursday over the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, who was involved in a power bike accident in Abuja on Tuesday night.

Yusuf, who sustained a head injury and had one of his limbs broken, was said to have undergone a successful surgery at the Ceda Crest Hospital, Abuja.

It was gathered that he was involved in a power bike race with a friend in the Gwarinpa area of Abuja when he was involved in the crash.

The presidential spokesman, Garuba Shehu, had, in a statement on Wednesday, said, “Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.”

On Thursday, besides his father and mother, Aisha, prominent politicians thronged the hospital to visit Yusuf. Sources said Yusuf had not regained full consciousness.

While prominent politicians were visiting Yusuf at the hospital, his father’s aides and clerics were conducting a prayer session for him at a mosque in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A source in the hospital, who said Yusuf’s condition had yet to improve, told one of our correspondents that his parents visited him on Thursday morning.

One of our correspondents got the hospital at 3.30pm on Thursday when Senate President Bukola Saraki visited Yusuf.

It was observed that security presence around the hospital was still tight as policemen and officers of the Department of State Services screened entrants onto the premises.

A relation of a patient in the hospital, known only as Abubakar, who was privy to the wards, said on Thursday that the hospital had been besieged by a fresh set of top government visitors including the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, and his Oyo State counterpart, Abiola Ajimobi.

“I don’t think he (Yusuf) can be discharged so quickly. It is a head condition. More guests have been arriving at the hospital. I took a lift with the Oyo State and Ogun State governors at the time they came to check on the President’s son.

“There were other dignitaries who came but could not be easily identified because of the heavy security personnel around them,” he added.

One of our correspondents counted seven armed policemen around the premises while two police vans were stationed by the gates.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said there was no truth in a report that Yusuf had been flown abroad. “That is not true please,”

The prayer session for Yusuf was held inside a mosque located near the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It was held shortly after the (Asr) afternoon prayer. The session was led by the Chief Imam of Aso Rock Mosque, Sheik Abdulwahid Suleiman.

Suleiman prayed for God’s guidance and protection for the first family and all Nigerians. The clergyman also prayed for peace and tranquillity in the country.

Some presidential aides and Presidential Villa workers joined the prayer session.