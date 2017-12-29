Fayose Attacks Obasanjo for pulling down George Weah

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has called on the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, to withdraw the nomination of Obasanjo as a mediator in Liberia.He also congratulated Weah, describing him as someone destined by God to be president.

He said, “I salute George Weah’s courage and resilience in spite of the activities and machinations of oppressors and interlopers who blocked his victory 12 years ago. Because the likes of former President Olusegun Obasanjo are not God, George Weah has been able to achieve his destiny through the grace and power of God and I wish him a successful tenure.”

The governor, however, described the United Nation’s choice of Obasanjo as a mediator in Liberia as misplaced.

According to him, someone like Obasanjo, who was at the centre of the manipulation of Weah’s electoral victory 12 years ago, should not be the one to mediate now that he (Weah) had secured the victory that he was denied then.

In the wake of the results, congratulatory messages from political leaders had been trickling in. Fayose, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, urged the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission to learn from what happened in Liberia and allow the will of the people to prevail in the 2018 and 2019 elections.

He said, “The emergence of George Weah as Liberia President 12 years after he was short-changed by those who wielded power at that time is a further confirmation that there is no God in man.”

