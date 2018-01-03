10 worshipers killed in Borno mosque attack

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday confirmed the killing of 10 worshipers at a mosque in Gamboru Ngala in Borno State.

The North East Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr. Bashir Garga, told our correspondent in Maiduguri that several other injured people have been evacuated to the various medical formations in the town for proper medical care.

Garga said officials of NEMA and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) with the help of the military and police in the town were able to clean up the place and provide assistance for victims of the attack.

The NEMA official added that a suicide bomber blew up himself behind the Dalori Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp on Tuesday night.

He said: “I can confirm to you that there was an attack in Gamboru Ngala where 10 people were killed. The attack was carried out by a male suicide bomber. Officials of NEMA, SEMA, other agencies, the military and police assisted in evacuating the wounded people to different medical formations in the town.

“I also want to inform you that another suicide bomber detonated and killed himself on Tuesday behind the Dalori IDP camp here in Maiduguri.

“I want to call on the general public to be very alert and conscious as ever with strangers who come closer to them. My team are working on some safety tips that we are going to distribute to the general public on the new trends of suicide bombings in the state.”