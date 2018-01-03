Burial Photos of Ibadan OAP who died on 31st of December

Olufemi Oluwajobi, Ibadan based On Air Personality, OAP died on the 31st of December while going to meet a group of friends for the cross-over night. It was reported that he was knocked down by a drunk driver.

He was buried amidst tears with friends and families in attendance. Popular Musician ‘Ayefele’ was in attendance to pay last respect to the popular OAP.

He was 32-year-old.

Also in attendance,Tungba Gospel maestro, Ibadan based comedian Peteru, Nigeria Tribune’s entertainment journalist Rotimi Ige and many others.

