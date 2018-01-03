Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Burial Photos of Ibadan OAP who died on 31st of December

Younews Ng January 3, 2018 Celebrity, Events, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 19 Views

Olufemi Oluwajobi, Ibadan based On Air Personality, OAP died on the 31st of December while going to meet a group of friends for the cross-over night. It was reported that he was knocked down by a drunk driver.

He was buried amidst tears with friends and families in attendance. Popular Musician ‘Ayefele’ was in attendance to pay last respect to the popular OAP.

He was 32-year-old.

Also in attendance,Tungba Gospel maestro, Ibadan based comedian Peteru, Nigeria Tribune’s entertainment journalist Rotimi Ige and many others.

