Latest English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Tuesday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 22 20 2 0 64 13 62
Man Utd 22 14 5 3 45 16 47
Liverpool 22 12 8 2 50 25 44
Tottenham 21 12 4 5 41 20 40
Arsenal 21 11 5 5 38 26 38
Burnley 22 9 7 6 19 19 34
Leicester 22 8 6 8 34 32 30
Everton 22 7 6 9 25 34 27
Watford 22 7 4 11 31 40 25
Brighton 22 5 8 9 17 27 23
Newcastle 22 6 4 12 20 30 22
Crystal Palace 22 5 7 10 20 33 22
Bournemouth 22 5 6 11 22 34 21
West Ham 21 5 6 10 24 39 21
Southampton 22 4 8 10 21 32 20
Stoke 22 5 5 12 23 47 20
West Brom 22 2 10 10 16 30 16
Swansea 22 4 4 14 13 34 16