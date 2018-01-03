Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wednesday , 3 January 2018

Latest English Premier League table

January 3, 2018

 Tottenham Hotspur’s English midfielder Dele Alli (L) falls in the area but doesn’t get a penalty during the English Premier League football match between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: AFP

English Premier League table after Tuesday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Man City       22 20  2  0 64 13 62

Man Utd        22 14  5  3 45 16 47

 Chelsea        21 14  3  4 39 14 45

Liverpool      22 12  8  2 50 25 44

Tottenham      21 12  4  5 41 20 40

Arsenal        21 11  5  5 38 26 38

Burnley        22  9  7  6 19 19 34

Leicester      22  8  6  8 34 32 30

Everton        22  7  6  9 25 34 27

Watford        22  7  4 11 31 40 25

 Huddersfield   22  6  6 10 18 35 24

Brighton       22  5  8  9 17 27 23

Newcastle      22  6  4 12 20 30 22

Crystal Palace 22  5  7 10 20 33 22

Bournemouth    22  5  6 11 22 34 21

West Ham       21  5  6 10 24 39 21

Southampton    22  4  8 10 21 32 20

Stoke          22  5  5 12 23 47 20

West Brom      22  2 10 10 16 30 16

Swansea        22  4  4 14 13 34 16

