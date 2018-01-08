Argentina will be difficult, Rohr admits

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has admitted that Argentina will be a tough opponent to play as both teams meet at the 2018 World Cup.
Nigeria who have met the La Abiceleste four times at the soccer event, defeated the South Americans 4-2 in a friendly in November.
“You know how we play, so we cannot surprise them like the last time,” told an Argentine publication, Olé while referring to the 4-2 defeat Nigeria inflicted on Argentina two months ago.
Nigeria take on Argentina in their last group game on June 26 at Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg.