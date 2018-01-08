Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Argentina will be difficult, Rohr admits

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has admitted that Argentina will be a tough opponent to play as both teams meet at the 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria who have met the La Abiceleste four times at the soccer event, defeated the South Americans 4-2 in a friendly in November.

 However, Rohr says the three-time African champions have nothing to hide again from the Lionel Messi-led side

“You know how we play, so we cannot surprise them like the last time,” told an Argentine publication, Olé while referring to the 4-2 defeat Nigeria inflicted on Argentina two months ago.

 “It will be more difficult this time than in the friendly because they know how we play, so we cannot surprise them like the last time.”

Nigeria take on Argentina in their last group game on June 26 at Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg.

