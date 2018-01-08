Arsenal Dumped Out Of FA Cup

Holders Arsenal have been dumped out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage as Nottingham Forest ran out 4-2 winners in Sunday’s encounter at the City Ground.

Two goals from Eric Lichaj – the second a stunning 20-yard volley – and penalties from Ben Brereton and Kieran Dowell capped an excellent performance from the Championship outfit who are currently managed by caretaker boss Gary Brazil.

Per Mertesacker and Danny Welbeck both got on the scoresheet for Arsenal, but the Premier League side were outfought in the East Midlands as Arsene Wenger suffered his first ever defeat in the last 64 of this competition.

Up the other end, Danny Welbeck directed a header wide of the post after meeting a cross from Theo Walcott, but it was Forest who continued to have the better of the opening stages and they took the lead in the 20th minute.

Joe Worrall was sent off for Forest during the closing stages, but it matter little as Forest comfortably held on for a huge victory in the context of their season.