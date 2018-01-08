Group rejects fuel price increase

A newly registered civil society group, Accountable Leadership for Better Nigeria Initiative (ALBNI), with members across Nigeria and the Diaspora, has called on the Federal Government to perish the thought of any further hike in the prices of petroleum products, especially, the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol.

The group made this disclosure on Sunday through a statement issued in Abuja by its Director of Media and Communication, Ogochukwu Paul and signed by its President, Remi Adebayo.

“Our position on the planned fuel increment by the Federal Government is that we find it absurd, inhuman and callous and as such strongly resist and reject any attempt to increase the per litre fuel pump price even by N1,” the statement read.

ALBNI said it was worried that instead of coming out clean on the true cause of the grueling scarcity experienced by Nigerians during Yuletide, which is yet to abate, government was tinkering with indirect idea that could translate into instability in fuel prices.

“Does the FG realise that majority of Nigerians still grapple hard with buying a litre of fuel at N145 resulting from the impact of the recession from which the nation is just recovering?”Adebayo queried.

The group admonished the Federal Government to embrace measures that would empower Nigerians and alleviate their pains.

ALBNI urged the government to pursue its promises to build new refineries and revamp the existing ones for maximum output to meet local demands, saying that that would boost local production, force down prices and stimulate economic recovery.

“The refineries we have should be repaired and adequately maintained to function at optimal capacity to meet local demands instead of continued shameful import of the same products derived from our territory.

“If the FG finds it difficult maintaining our refineries, they should be sold out and privatised to individuals on merit and capabilities. This way, as a private commodity owned by individuals, the refineries would be effective and efficient as their owners would ensure maintenance.”