Kogi dismisses 1,774 workers, sacks eight perm secs

The Kogi State Government on Sunday confirmed the retirement of eight permanent secretaries, some directors and the dismissal of 1,774 employees from the state civil service.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered in Lokoja that the affected members of staff were served their letters last December.

The letters were signed by the state’s Head of Service, Mrs. Deborah Ogunmola, and the Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission, Mr. Ado Shaibu.

A copy of the retirement letter addressed to one of the affected permanent secretaries indicated that the retirement was “in the interest of the public.”

Some of the affected permanent secretaries said they were contemplating legal action.

But the Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Mrs. Petra Akinti-Onyegbule, defended the action, saying it was a part of the ongoing reforms in the civil service.

She said the retirement affected only permanent secretaries that had served for four years and above.

“The retired permanent secretaries have been paid their consolidated benefits that accrued to them.

“Also affected are civil servants who have attained the special salary grade level 17,” she said.

The governor’s media aide added that directors that served for eight years and above would also be affected.

She said the exact number of directors to be affected would be based on the outcome of the recent promotion interviews.

“In order to get the best replacement for the retired permanent secretaries, directors who have been in office for eight years but who have yet to attain retirement age or maximum number of years in office were given the opportunity to partake in the exams to fill the positions of permanent secretaries.

“The result of the examinations which held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 and followed by interviews is not yet out.

“Until the result is out, we will not be able to put a definite figure on the number of directors that will be affected by the compulsory retirement,’’ she said.

The chief press secretary also confirmed that 1,667 workers with fake certificates were dismissed from the state civil service.

She said those dismissed were uncovered during the screening carried out by the state government in 2016 and 2017.

Akinti-Onyegbule also said 107 other workers were dismissed for engaging in fraudulent activities.