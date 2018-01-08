Lanre Alabi Appointed NiOMA Organising Committee Chairman

Strategy and Marketing Communications expert, Mr. Lanre Alabi, has been appointed Chairman of the Organising Committee of the maiden Nigerian Online Merit Award (NiOMA) scheduled to hold in the second quarter of 2018.

A statement issued on Sunday in Lagos by the initiators of the award, News Express online newspaper, said that Mr. Alabi, CEO of the Lagos-based international marketing communications firm Prospers Strategy, was chosen to oversee the awards on account of his vast experience in brand building and management, business communications, marketing, banking, high profile journalism, as well as consulting.

“A former President of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), Lanre Alabi is proficient in a variety of communication skills, including PR strategy development and execution, advertising, internal and external communications, social media strategy and execution, writing and media relations. We are confident that he will deploy his over 28 years hands-on experience into galvanising the Organising Committee to deliver a successful NiOMA and thereafter grow it into a dominant brand,” the statement signed by News Express Publisher Isaac Umunna said.

Umunna described NiOMA as a unique awards designed to recognise and celebrate excellence among all those who have anything to do online – be they individuals or corporates.

“Details of the 2018 NiOMA, including date, venue and categories, will be made public by the Organising Committee in due course,” Umunna said.