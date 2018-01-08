Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
My Son is Stable in the hospital -Aishat Buhari

Wife of the President, Aishat Buhari announced the health condition of her son, Yusuf Buhari through a post on her social media. According to her, Yusuf is stable and his health condition has improved. She thanked Nigerians for their prayers.

Upon hearing the accident news of her son, Aisha Buhari was put to bed rest because of shock.While thanking Nigerians for their prayers, she also mentioned the name of doctors and nurses, the medical team, her personal physician and the hospital taking care of him.

It could be recalled that the only son of the President, Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident on the 26th of December 2017 around Gwarimpa, Abuja. He sustained a head injury and broken limb which was reported a serious case,because he did not say a word to anybody for days.

It was reported that the he went biking with a friend. The friend is also receiving treatment.

President Buhari was advised against taking Yusuf abroad for treatment because he might not survive the long journey on plane. Yusuf was however, attended to by doctors who are working tirelessly to make sure he is medically fit.

In her words, Aisha Buhari wrote : “On the On behalf of my family, I will like to thank well meaning Nigerians for their prayers in the past week.

