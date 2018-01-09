Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 9 January 2018

Aare Ona Kakanfo: Pastor Sam Adeyemi eulogises Gani Adams

Younews Ng January 9, 2018 Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 30 Views

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has acknowledged the passion of the Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate, Otunba Gani Adams, in the protection of the interests of all Yoruba people.
Adeyemi, who is from Kogi State, stated this in a congratulatory letter he sent to Otunba Adams on Monday.
The letter, which was a response to Adeyemi’s invitation to the installation of Adams on Saturday in Oyo town, Oyo State by the Alaafin of Oyo, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, was dated January 8, 2018.
It reads: “I write to acknowledge receipt of your letter inviting me to your installation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, scheduled to hold on Saturday, January 13, 2018.
“I commend and congratulate you on your laudable achievement in recognition of your passion to protect the interests of all Yoruba people. However, I will be unable to attend as I am out of the country on a ministerial assignment.
“I pray that God will give you unusual wisdom and sound health to serve with excellence in your new position in Jesus name. Amen.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

yahaya bello

Kogi dismisses 1,774 workers, sacks eight perm secs

The Kogi State Government on Sunday confirmed the retirement of eight permanent secretaries, some directors ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.