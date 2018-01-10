Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wednesday , 10 January 2018

Davido brags about making 1/2 billion at concert, shows off his 2018 Bentley Bentayga SUV

Younews Ng January 10, 2018 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 34 Views

‘Fia’ crooner Davido made a lot of cash from his ’30 billion’ concert in December and sure wants Nigerians to know! The musician revealed that he and his team made half a billion naira in profit from the concert….and also shared photos of a 2018 Bentley Bentayga SUV he has apparently purchased. See photos below.

