Davido brags about making 1/2 billion at concert, shows off his 2018 Bentley Bentayga SUV
January 10, 2018
‘Fia’ crooner Davido made a lot of cash from his ’30 billion’ concert in December and sure wants Nigerians to know! The musician revealed that he and his team made half a billion naira in profit from the concert….and also shared photos of a 2018 Bentley Bentayga SUV he has apparently purchased. See photos below.
