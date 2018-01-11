Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Thursday , 11 January 2018

Mass burial for 73 Benue herdsmen attack victims holds today

Younews Ng January 11, 2018 Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 3 Views

The mass burial for the 73 victims of the Benue Herdsmen attack that took place in Logo and Guma local government areas of the state on January 1st and January 6th respectively, will hold today January 11th.

The bodies of the victims will be buried at a site at the Industrial Layout, along Naka Road, Makurdi, the state capital. On Monday, the state government announced a three-day mourning periord that began on Tuesday January 9th and will end today.

73 persons including a pregnant woman were killed during the attack.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

uzoka UBA

Analysts pick UBA, Access Bank, five others as stocks to watch

Investors looking for high returns on investment should consider a diversified portfolio of leading companies ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.