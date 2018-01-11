Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
UI to admit only 3,783 of 56,000 candidates

Of 56,172 candidates seeking admission into the University of Ibadan (UI) through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), the authorities have recommended 3,783 for admission to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the 2017/2018 academic session.

UI’s Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof Adeyinka Aderinto, addressed reporters yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on the institution’s admission for this session.

Aderinto said the admission for the 2017/2018 would end this month while the screening of those given admission letters will begin soon.

The deputy vice chancellor, who noted that 26,769 candidates, who scored 200 and above, sat for its post-UTME, added that of the figure, only 9,268 scored 50 per cent and above.

He said 3,783 admission seekers, who were finally recommended to JAMB for admission, met the approved admission criteria.

Aderinto said since the premier institution was committed to meeting the mobilisation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the institution had begun second semester examinations.

He said: “The University of Ibadan is committed to mobilising students for 2017/2018 National Youth Service and to end the session (2016/2017), we have begun the examinations and the students have started writing.

“We have also recommended about 3,783 candidates to JAMB for admission and we are concluding the admission process by January ending. The University of Ibadan is committed to upholding its standards in admission. This is what makes us who we are in offering qualitative education to our students, to be the best in Nigeria and have the capacity to compete globally.”

