201 incisions on shaved head is Kankanfo initiation rite !

All is now set for the installation of the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams.

Before now,Adams has been staying in seclusion for days, a rite that will usher in the staff of office.

Earlier,as part of preparations for the installation as 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Adams had said he is ready to perform all the necessary traditional rites before his installation on Saturday

Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams He said this while speaking with newsmen in Oyo town before going into seclusion for the mandatory traditional rites. Adams arrived the residence of the Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the installation ceremony, Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu (retd), at about 5p.m, for about five minutes before going into seclusion.

As reliably gathered, he is not expected to see the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi face to face as soon as he goes into seclusion until the installation day. Adams said: “In a normal circumstance like this, one has to prepare his mind. The traditional rites have to be properly done, because it is not good enough if they are not properly done.” According to him, the title of Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland is like a kingship title that requires strict observance of traditional rites by holders of the title. The Aare Ona Kakanfo – designate, however, maintained that traditional rites may not be all about sacrifice. According to him, seclusion involves impartation of knowledge and teaching of historical events that will make holder of the traditional title to function effectively. Bishop Ladigbolu informed newsmen that the traditional rites were essential adding that without them, the process of installing an Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland will not be completed.

The rites of installation underscored the spiritual seriousness of a title, whose holder is sustained by the black power, juju, before shouldering the heavy and delicate responsibilities of the shoulders of the Aare. After going through the rites, he becomes more daring, brave, bolder, permanently warlike and most dangerous. Putting this into perspective, Rev. Johnson stated: “Like the Ilaris, at the time of his taking office, he is first to shave his head completely, and 201 incisions are made on his occiput, with 201 different lancets and specially prepared ingredients from 201 viols are rubbed into the cuts, one for each.

“This is supposed to render him fearless and courageous. They are always shaved, but the hair on the inoculated part is allowed to grow long, and when plaited, forms a tuft or a sort of pigtail. Kankanfos are generally stubborn and obstinate. They have all been more or less troublesome, due to the effects of the ingredients they were inoculated with.

“In war, they carry no weapon, but a baton known as the “king’s invincible staff.” It is generally u8nderstood that they are to give way to no one, not even to the king, their master. Hence, Kankanfos are never created in the capital, but in any town in the kingdom.