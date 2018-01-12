Aare Ona Kakanfo: Wasiu, Pasuma, Osupa to perform at Adams installation

All is now set for the installation of the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams.
The event, holding in Oyo with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, as chief host, will attract people from different parts of the country and outside.
Towards the successful holding of the event, a number of committees have, for about two months, worked in partnership with one another.
While Adams is said to have constituted one comprising several Yoruba professionals and culture promoters, the Oyo State Government also set up one.
In Oyo town, another committee has since been busy preparing the ground.
But sources say the three have had to collapse most of their plans.
This became ideal particularly when the government declared its readiness to be the official hosting institution, with Governor Abiola Ajimobi having held a strategic meeting with the new Aare and his team.
As the host governor, Ajimobi is said to have officially invited other state governors, especially those in the South-West, to the programme.
Evidence that many of them will attend is in the fact that they have variously expressed support for Adam’s emergence, just as he too has visited them.
Meanwhile, top entertainers are set for the historical event.
Among those said to be billed to perform are Wasiu Ayinde, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, Saheed Osupa and Ara.