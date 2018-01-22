25 people contested for Aare Ona Kakanfo title -Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of the Yoruba, Gani Adams, has said 25 influential Yoruba indigenes contested for the position.

He said a top pastor of Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) predicted his victory as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo.

Adams spoke at a special thanksgiving service marking his successful installation at the Genesis parish of the church at Alakuko in Lagos.

The Aare reiterated his commitment to the development of Yoruba cultural values and identity.

He said he was the least richest among those who contested for the title.

According to him, his victory is “an imposition on all of them by the Almighty God”.

Adams said: “Genesis Pastor Israel Ogundipe predicted my emergence as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land. That is one of the reasons I respect him as a man of God.

“He was at my former office at Palm Groove and he made three predictions, all of which came to pass in less than two weeks. I saw humility and the holiness of God in him. He is one of the few pastors I respect.

“When we started jostling for the post, I told him to pray along with me and promised him that I would do my thanksgiving in his church, if the Lord answered my prayers.”

Also, Adams worshipped yesterday at Ijo Orunmila Adulawo in Ebute Meta, Lagos, for his successful installation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of the Yoruba.

He arrived the church at 11:15 a.m with his wife, children, family and members of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in a convoy of about 20 vehicles.