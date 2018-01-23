Adeboye apologizes to Gani Adams, gives reasons for absence @ installation

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has congratulated the national coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, Otunba Gani Adams, on his installation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

Adeboye, in a letter to Adams, dated January 17, 2018 and obtained by journalists on Monday, however regretted his inability to attend the installation which held on January 13 at the Durbar Stadium in Oyo town, Oyo State.

The cleric attributed his absence to the work of evangelism both within and outside Nigeria.

The letter reads, “Grace be unto you and peace from God our Father. We greet you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth. We congratulate you on your installation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land.

“We regret our inability to attend. Constraints include scheduled annual commitments year in year out at home and abroad. Be assured of our continuous love and prayers.”