Gani Adams says he is for Ifa, Orunmila,Islam & christainity

Adams Adams worshiped with the Orunmilas ,then Celestials within a spate of hours…and he has said he belong to all,including Islamic devotion.He was installed as the Aare ona kakanfo of Yorubaland on January 13, 2018.

The Aare had worshipped at the Ijo Orunmila Adulawo in Ebute Meta, Lagos where the Chief Priest, Awodiran Agboola, demanded that the Federal Government should give traditional worshippers more attention and support.

Adams, who arrived at about 11.15 am, with his wife, children, relatives and members of the Oodua Peoples Congress in a convoy of about 20 vehicles, said he had to be liberal with the three prominent religions in Nigeria.

A statement issued by Adams’ Chief of Staff, Segun Akanni, said the visit was part of the activities to praise God for the successful hosting of his installation.

Adams said, “I’m here today to worship with you and also to identify with you because my position is purely a traditional title. But I have to be liberal with the three prominent religions we practise in the country.

“Last Saturday, I played host to over 70,000 guests in Oyo, and the event was hitch-free, without complaints or casualties. So there is the need to thank God for the success recorded at the event. Today, we are going to observe our thanksgiving service with you, here in Ijo Orunmila and we shall also visit the Genesis Global Church, Alakuko, Lagos, to observe the thanksgiving service.”

Delivering his sermon, Agboola welcomed Adams and his entourage to Ijo Orunmila Adulawo, describing the OPC national coordinator as a symbol of peace.

The cleric urged Adams to continually preach peace and unity in the country, saying, “You are a worthy son and blessing to Nigeria and the Yoruba race as a whole.”