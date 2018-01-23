Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 23 January 2018

Pictures of Osinbajo at inauguration of Liberia’s 24th president, Weah

Younews Ng January 23, 2018 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 4 Views

Photos of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the inauguration of Liberia

bVice President Yemi Osinbajo represented President Buhari at the inauguration of former footballer, George Weah, as the 24th president of Liberia. See more photos below

 







 

