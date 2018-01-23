Pictures of Osinbajo at inauguration of Liberia’s 24th president, Weah

bVice President Yemi Osinbajo represented President Buhari at the inauguration of former footballer, George Weah, as the 24th president of Liberia. See more photos below
io
bVice President Yemi Osinbajo represented President Buhari at the inauguration of former footballer, George Weah, as the 24th president of Liberia. See more photos below
Tags Pictures of Osinbajo at inauguration of Liberia's 24th president slideshow slideshows Weah
Besides the money being paid, millions of Nigerians have a hard time at embassies securing ...