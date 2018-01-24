Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wednesday , 24 January 2018

UBA introduces Leo, chat banking personality on social media

January 24, 2018

United Bank for Africa (UBA), has moved to change the face of e-banking with the introduction of Leo, the UBA Chat Banker who enables customers make  use of their social media accounts to carry out key banking  transactions. At the official launch of Leo, UBA’s Chat Banker, which  took place in Lagos last week, customers  of the bank were given a step by step demonstration on the  novel way of delivering lifestyle and quality   banking  through the Facebook Messenger chat platform.

This   is the first time that a financial institution in Africa has   come up with this manner of solution to simplify the way customers transact. Something that has become necessary in today’s fast-paced world with demands for   quick-time   transactions and response. With   the launch of the Chat Banking, customers will be able to   open new accounts, receive instant transaction notifications, check their balances on the go, transfer funds and airtime top up. They will also be able to confirm cheques, pay bills apply for loans, freeze accounts,  request for mini statements, amongst other  things. Speaking at  the occasion, the Group Managing Director, UBA, Mr. Kennedy   Uzoka, said that the launch   of Leo is part of initiatives aimed at putting the  bank’s customers first with UBA continuously  developing strategies aimed at easing transactions for the   bank’s numerous users, while ensuring utmost safety of   their transactions.

Mr.  Uzoka said, “The formulation of this product, is consistent   with  the    bank’s customer-first  philosophy, where we are doing things not the way we like,  but focusing on what the customers want, where they want it, and in the exact platform they want it.’ “At UBA, we   have been working with technology giants that have the global capacity to ensure not only seamless but also effortless banking for millions of our customers across Africa. We at UBA, have collaborated  with Facebook to come up with this innovation that is capable of revolutionising the way banking is done in   Africa,” he said.

As   he unveiled the character of Leo, Uzoka stated:    “Leo being an intelligent personality will   give you feedback instantaneously as you transact your   business on the platform. A solution that is from the customer’s standpoint and is easy to use by anyone’ Also speaking at the launch of Leo, the Group Head of Online  Banking at UBA, Mr. Austine Abolusoro,    who conducted a step by step demonstration on the working of   Leo, reiterated that Leo   is   not just a  chat machine, but an artificial intelligence personality   meant to address any type of banking concerns raised by   customers. “Leo is  ready and waiting to help with most transactions and to   deliver any form of banking     services. Leo is operating a lifestyle banking platform on   Facebook messenger to assist with your transactions while chatting with your friends and business partners. The  security with this platform is that for every transaction,  an OTP (One Time Password)  is generated to the phone number that is registered on your  account.”

