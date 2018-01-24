Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wednesday , 24 January 2018

UBA is Most Security Conscious Bank of the year, 2017

Younews Ng January 24, 2018 Business, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 9 Views

The United Bank for Africa, UBA has clinched the Most Security Conscious Bank of the year 2017 award.

The coveted award which was bestowed on the Pan Africa bank by Frontpage CrimeWorld Publishers Nig. Ltd; publishers of CrimeWorld weekly newspapers and CrimeWorld monthly magazine at the occasion of the formal public presentation of the nation’s first and only wholly Security and Crime newspaper and Magazine and maiden award ceremony held at the Sheraton Hotel Ikeja Lagos on December 7, 2017.

 The bank, sources said, topped the list of consortium of banks nominated for the prestigious award following visible and unrivalled security network emplaced by management both within and outside its branches across Africa.

Speaking on the criteria for the award, Publisher and Editor-in-chief of CrimeWorld, Prince Albert Uba said UBA really deserved the award adding that it followed a Painstaking and rigorous selection exercise.  “You are aware that CrimeWorld is Nigeria’s first and only wholly Security and Crime newspaper and Magazine and our core value is informing the society about crime and security statistics and situations if you like; and so, management underwent cerebral and painstaking statistics gathering and of course, survey of banks that are prone to crimes both cyber, internal and external security arrangement and network and it was discovered that UBA was it; this is however without prejudice to other banks.  Again, you are aware that the award is devoid of ephemeral perquisites; if you understand that; so as we progress other banks which rev up their security apparatus would be recognized at subsequent ceremonies. It is going an annual ritual,” said Prince Uba.

 Head, Corporate affairs and external relations, Mr. Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir who received the award on behalf of the his bank recently at the Marina Lagos Headquarters thanked management of CrimeWorld for deeming his bank qualified for the honour saying, “I want to thank you for this honour, it is an honour that will spur us to putting more hands on deck to ensuring that we do not fail the general public and Africa as a whole in the area of security and management of their finances and assets and public relations too. You have challenged us with this award and I can assure you that we will not let you and our numerous customers down.”

