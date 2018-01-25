Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Again,Fulani Herdsmen Kill Four In Benue

Younews Ng January 25, 2018

Four people have been allegedly murdered in Benue State, after some Fulani herdsmen attacked a community in Benue State.  Uvir Council Ward in Guma LGA of the State was attacked and four has been confirmed dead.

It was gathered that that among the casualty was a group leader, whose name was given as Alex Mtsor.

According to a witness, James, the intensely outfitted shooters attacked the town late Wednesday night.

As at the time of reporting this, the Police PRO in the state, Moses Yamuh was not available for a comment on the incident.

