Again,Fulani Herdsmen Kill Four In Benue

Four people have been allegedly murdered in Benue State, after some Fulani herdsmen attacked a community in Benue State. Uvir Council Ward in Guma LGA of the State was attacked and four has been confirmed dead.

It was gathered that that among the casualty was a group leader, whose name was given as Alex Mtsor.

According to a witness, James, the intensely outfitted shooters attacked the town late Wednesday night.

As at the time of reporting this, the Police PRO in the state, Moses Yamuh was not available for a comment on the incident.