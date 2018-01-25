Kenneth Cook Appointed to Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses

On Wednesday morning, January 24, 2018, it was announced to the United States and Canada Bethel families that Kenneth Cook had been appointed to the Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Prior to being appointed to the Governing Body, Brother Cook was a helper to the Writing Committee.

Brother Cook started pioneering on September 1, 1982, and began serving at the United States branch on October 12, 1984. The Governing Body is now composed of eight anointed brothers.

YOUNEWS gathered that Leadership among Jehovah’s Witnesses is purely about service ,..and that it is organised in tandem with what happened in apostolic era in Bible times.

”In the first century, a small group, “the apostles and elders in Jerusalem,” served as a governing body to make important decisions on behalf of the entire anointed Christian congregation. (Acts 15:2) When they made a unanimous decision, it was a result of discussing what the Scriptures say and yielding to the influence of God’s spirit. (Acts 15:25) That pattern is followed today.”

” The anointed brothers who serve on the Governing Body have an intense interest in God’s Word and much experience in handling practical and spiritual matters. They meet each week to consider the needs of the worldwide brotherhood. As in the first century, Bible-based instructions are provided either through letters or by means of traveling overseers and others. This promotes unity in thought and action among God’s people. (Acts 16:4, 5) The Governing Body oversees the preparation of spiritual food, gives impetus to the Kingdom-preaching work, and supervises the appointment of brothers to positions of responsibility.

” The Governing Body looks to the Universal Sovereign, Jehovah, and to the Head of the congregation, Jesus, for guidance. (1 Corinthians 11:3; Ephesians 5:23) Its members do not regard themselves as the leaders of God’s people. They, along with all anointed Christians, “keep following the Lamb [Jesus] no matter where he goes.” (Revelation 14:4)

”It is our united prayer that Jehovah continue to bless the Governing Body as it oversees the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide.—1 Thessalonians 5:12, 13”

The religious organisation concluded in a breaking news release on her very popular,well visited and very instructive website,www.jw.org.

Contrary to claims by some,things about the organisations are open to all,i.e pattern of teaching,their believes,et al..YOUNEWS also gathered that:

The Governing Body is a small group of mature Christians who provide direction for Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide. Their work is twofold: They oversee the preparation of Bible-based instruction through the publications, meetings, and schools of Jehovah’s Witnesses. —Luke 12:42.

They supervise the worldwide work of Jehovah’s Witnesses by directing our public ministry and overseeing the use of donated assets. The Governing Body follows the pattern set by “the apostles and elders in Jerusalem” in the first century, who made important decisions on behalf of the entire Christian congregation. (Acts 15:2) Like those faithful men, the members of the Governing Body are not the leaders of our organization. They look to the Bible for guidance, acknowledging that Jehovah God has appointed Jesus Christ as the Head of the congregation. —1 Corinthians 11:3; Ephesians 5: 23.

How is the Governing Body organized? The Governing Body has established six committees to oversee various aspects of our work, and each member serves on one or more of these committees. Coordinators’ Committee: Supervises legal matters and responds to disasters, to incidents in which our members are persecuted for their religious beliefs, and to other urgent matters affecting Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Personnel Committee: Oversees the arrangements for Bethel family members.

Publishing Committee: Supervises the production and shipping of Bible literature and the construction of meeting places, translation offices, and branch facilities.

Service Committee: Oversees our work of preaching the “good news of the Kingdom.” —Matthew 24:14.

Teaching Committee: Directs the preparation of spiritual instruction provided by means of meetings, schools, and audio and video programs.

Writing Committee: Directs the preparation of spiritual instruction provided in printed form and on our website and oversees translation work. In addition to its work through these committees, the Governing Body meets each week to consider the needs of the organization. In these meetings, the members discuss what the Scriptures say, and they yield to the influence of God’s holy spirit, striving for unanimous decisions. —Acts 15:25.