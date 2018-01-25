Minister embarrassed over Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 campaign hats @ FEC meeting

There was mild drama at the Federal Executive Council meeting in the state house, Abuja yesterday when the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, stopped the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, from sharing the Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 campaign hats.

Shittu who was wearing one of the caps with the incription ”‘Continuity 19: Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo’, brought a ghana must go bag containing others to be distributed to Ministers and other government functionaries at the meeting. He was about to start distributing it when the SGF walked up to him and stopped him.

The Minister, who is the chairman of the Muhammadu Buhari, Support Group in the South West, then handed over the bag to the council’s secretariat staff members, who are in charge of distributing documents and other items used by FEC members.

Last Saturday, Shittu inaugurated the South southwest zonal office of Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation in Ibadan, Oyo State.