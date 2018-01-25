Saraki rejects calls/plot to impeach Buhari

In the Senate, there was a mild drama on Wednesday when the lawmaker representing the Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, was prevented from making comments on the ‘special press release’ issued by Obasanjo.

Abaribe at the plenary on Wednesday called for the impeachment of any President or governor that failed in their responsibilities.

But Saraki and the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, prevented Abaribe from making further comments in relation to Obasanjo’s attack on Buhari.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, at the plenary, had led the debate on his bill for ‘An Act to Prescribe Punishment for Acts and Conduct that are undemocratic by Elected Officials and/or Persons.’

Na’Allah said, “A situation where certain undemocratic elements are left to intentionally work against our laws and ethics under the guise of politics has increasingly become worrisome and, if not checked, may in future affect our democratic culture with attendant consequence of discouraging well-meaning Nigerians who desire to serve this nation.”

Speaking on the bill, Abaribe asked that the acts that would categorise as antidemocratic be clearly defined.

He said, “I think where the problem of Na’Allah, our very good friend, is, that the Executive today have refused to act when they need to act, especially on the consequences of what the people do.

“The penalty is there in the Constitution. If a President refuses to act, then impeach him. There is no other thing you need to do.”

Lawan however raised a point of order to fault Abaribe as deviating from the issue being debated.

“Senator Abaribe veered off completely from the subject matter and in a way cast aspersions on the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the President and I believe he should withdraw (his comment) and continue to remain on track,” Lawan said.

Saraki, in his remark, agreed with the Majority Leader, saying, “You have completely gone off the subject matter. I don’t even need a point of order. I will play the role of the leader and President of the Senate on this matter.”