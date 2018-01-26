How Bola Tinubu’s nephew, Deji, 54, actually die

More details have emerged on the shocking circumstances in which Deji Tinubu, the Special Adviser on Commerce and Industry to Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State, died on Thursday.

Tinubu, as earlier reported slumped and died while engaged in a game of football in Epe, where the State Executive Council was holding a retreat.

We learnt that he was all by himself on the pitch when he suddenly screamed as if in pains and went down.

One of the sources said: “At the point he screamed, there was nobody around him.

“It was not that he was tackled or was running.

“His action and shout indicated that there must’ve been a sharp pain within him, which we interpreted to be a ceasure. He was then rushed to the hospital after the application of first aid on him.”

Another source said: “Certainly he was dead even before help could reach him right there on the pitch as timely as the response was.

“His death is so saddening because he was not in any way sick.

“In terms of being fit, I will say he was the fittest on the field among all those that engaged in the game of football.”

Available information has it that the former Special Adviser on Sport to Ambode and former Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Council engaged in sports, especially football, regularly.

One of his last assignments was the inspection of the ongoing reconstruction of the Agege Stadium to meet the requirements of the Confederation of African Football to host continental matches.

One of the teams in the state, Mountain of Fire and Miracles FC, is to play its continental matches at the stadium.

Tinubu was born on July 31, 1964.

Between 2000 and 2004, he was the Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Council.

He was at a time an executive committee member of the Nigeria Football Federation.

A seasoned sports journalist, he is the MD/CEO of Sports Vision Nigeria.

He runs the company alongside his long time school friend, Deji Omotoyinbo.