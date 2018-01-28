Herdsmen kill 3 elderly men, raze 10 houses in Plateau

A 100-year-old man Ahmadu Hwie and two others were killed by gunmen that attacked Huke, a rural settlement in Bassa Local Government of Plateau yesterday.

The gunmen that burnt 10 houses also killed Hwie Odo, 90, and Gado Kondo, 70.

Spokesmen of Plateau Police Command TernaTyopev confirmed the deceased were killed in their houses by the invaders that stormed the village in the night.

He said that a Police patrol team was moving around Rafi-Bauna in Jebbu-Miango area when it received a distress call from Huke village.

“The team received a report that a gang of armed men, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, were killing people and burning down houses at Huke village in Miango Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area.

“On receipt of the information, the patrol team rushed to the area but could not apprehend the attackers as they took to their heels on sighting our patrol vehicle.”

Tyopev said that more security men had been deployed to the area to forestall further attacks.

“The attackers have adopted Guerrilla tactics; they hit and run. What we have done is to deploy more men to ensure a more robust patrol in the affected areas,” he said.

Tyopev said that State Investigation Bureau (SIB) operatives had been deployed to the area to source for information that would lead to the arrest of perpetrators of the persistent attacks.