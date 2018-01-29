FG Has Spent Over N1b On Ekwueme’s Burial plan

Buhari Government has spent over N1 billion on preparations for the burial of Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Ngige, a member of the national burial committee, stated this on Sunday after visiting Ekwueme’s home to in Oko, Anambra State to inspect preparations for the burial.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of work already done.

He said: “I am reasonably satisfied with the preparations.

“I was here last week for inspection and between then and now, work has progressed.

“The contractors have assured us that all the roads leading into Oko will be very motorable before the burial ceremonies start on February 1 at Oko.

“The tomb, which is being financed by the Federal Government, is okay and the contractors have assured us that it will be handed over to us on Tuesday.

“The helipad, which the Vice President will use, has also been identified.

“Anambra State Government is also cooperating because it is constructing some internal roads in Oko and its environs to facilitate movement.

“The leader of the medical team, Prof. Igwegbe of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi is already on ground with his men and I believe that in the next 48 hours, everything will be in place.

“So the insinuation in some quarters that government has not done much is not true.

“What President Muhammadu Buhari has committed into the burial is nothing less than N1 billion.

“The family can also not say that it is not carried along because they are represented in all the burial committees.

“The first son of the late Vice President, Pastor Obi Ekwueme, is a member of the national burial committee and the committee permitted him to send a member in all the sub-committees we have.”