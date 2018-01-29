Kaduna Refinery Shut Down

The Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company has shut down operations.

The operations was shut down on January 15.

According to the Executive Director (Services) of KRPC, Dr. Abdullahi Idris, the refinery was shut down because of lack of crude oil.

Idris disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna.

He said the refinery, whose fuel plant was commissioned in 1980, was functioning at 60 per cent capacity “but shut down on January 15 due to unavailability of crude oil”.

Idris responded to an e-mail NAN sent to him to provide details of the company’s operations as part of a national survey on the state of the country’s refineries operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The EDS said the Lubes Plant was commissioned in 1983 and the Petrochemical Plant in 1988.

According to him, before it was shutdown, the KRPC produced four million litres of petrol (PMS) per day.

Idris explained that the plant was also producing 2.5 million litres of (AGO) Diesel and 1.6 million litres of Kerosene per day.

The official said the Plant had undergone a Turn Around Maintenance in 2013 and currently had a workforce of 1,004 staff.

However, a source at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company told NAN that it was incorporated in 1988 following the merger of the Warri Refinery and Ekpan Petrochemical Plants.

According to the source, WRPC, one of the subsidiaries of the NNPC, produces at installed capacity of 125,000 Barrel Per Stream Day.

He said: “The WRPC was incorporated in 1988 following the merger of the Warri Refinery and Ekpan Petrochemical Plants which was producing a nameplate capacity of 100,000 BPSD

“Following the merger, WRPC is now designed to produce installed capacity of 125,000 BPSD.”

The source, however, declined comment as to whether the company was currently refining or not.