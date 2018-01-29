Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
NBC bans Olamide’s latest hit single, ‘Science Students’

Younews Ng January 29, 2018

Though Olamide has explained severally that his latest smash hit song “Science Students” is aimed at fighting drug abuse, the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has slammed a Not-To-Be-Broadcast (NTTB) warning on the song.

The warning was served to all radio and television stations last week. Confirming the news, NBC’s Head of Public Affairs Hajia Maimuna Jihada told Tribune that the song was not out-rightly banned but prohibited from being played on local stations for public consumption.

She said:NBC does not ban music. Our mandate is on what goes on Radio and TV. Olamide’s Science Student has been declared ‘Unfit for broadcast’.  She further went on to mention that the song’s subtle promotion of illegal drugs was the main reason for declaring it unlawful as she issued a stern warning to all broadcasting houses;  We have communicated all our licensees for compliance or they will face sanctions

