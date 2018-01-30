Lagos Pastor says sucking women’s breasts is his brand of deliverance ministry

Now arrested,and to be charged to court for misconduct, A self-acclaimed pastor, identified as Raphael Obi, has admitted sucking the breast of women to deliver them from what he called the evil spirit tormenting them.

The suspect, known among his disciples as Pastor Sharp Sharp, disclosed this while being interrogated by detectives at the Area M Command, Idimu.

In his confessional statement to the police, Raphael said that his brand of deliverance ministry involved sucking of women’s breasts.

The suspect, who hails from Enugu State, explained that he sucked women’s breasts to deliver them from killer diseases, including cancer. He added that after sucking thoroughly, the woman being delivered would not be affected with such diseases in future.

He claimed, “I received this call from God and I have delivered many women in the past.”

The police told City News that the self-acclaimed pastor was arrested last Thursday while performing the strange form of deliverance on the wife of a member of his church.

The incident happened in his church on Abaranje Road by Cele bus stop, Ikotun, Lagos State.

The police at Area M Command, Idimu, Alimosho local government area of Lagos State, arrested Obi for alleged gross misconduct, sucking of breasts and engaging victims in marathon sex in the guise of deliverance.

When our correspondent visited the command at the weekend, Obi was still being detained in cell over what the police said were the latest discoveries in his church and house at the weekend.

It was gathered that the police searched his house and discovered some charms he had tied on baby dolls, which they removed and brought to the police station as exhibits.

Police sources said Obi would soon be charged to court for misconduct.