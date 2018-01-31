Prophet predicts Buhari ‘ll Die If he seek 2nd Term

Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse, the General Overseer of a South Africa-based church, Freedom For All Nations Outreach, has said President Muhammadu Buhari will die before the 2019 presidential poll if he decides to seek reelection.

Akinbodunse, who predicted the emergence of Buhari as president before the 2015 election, said those close to him should warn him to steer clear of continuing in office.

He said: “Nigerians, warn Buhari that he is going beyond his boundaries.

“That the Lord said his tenure is once, not twice.

“If not, he will not see the election o….

“If he makes a mistake to campaign for election, before the polls, he will die.”