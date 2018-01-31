Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wednesday , 31 January 2018

Sadiq Daba becomes Cancer control advocate

January 31, 2018

In 1980s *Sadiq Daba* was among the television stars that entertained us on the TV series *Cockcrow At Dawn *. He was one of the most loved TV stars on Nigerian Television Authority. In 2015, Mr. Daba was diagnosed of Leukemia and later with prostate cancer. Thanks to all Nigeria who supported him.
Today, Sadiq Daba is now a Cancer control advocate leading campaigns to support people battling with cancer in Nigeria.
On Saturday 3rd February, 2018, 7:00am at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, *Sadiq Daba and Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin* will lead the Walk against Cancer to raise funds for people battling with cancer and create awareness on Cancer.

