Abba Kyari’s plot fails as Adamu becomes CBN dep gov

Mr. Kyari had attempted to stop the nomination of Mr. Adamu, a vastly experienced banker within the CBN ranks, by nominating his candidate, an indigene of Katsina State.

The move had generated bad blood within the CBN and government circles. Last week, Kyari refused to release the Presidential approval of the Adamu’s nomination to the media.

He proceeded to arrange a visit to the Presidential Villa by Katsina in an attempt to persuade the President to drop Adamu.

Intrestingly,many of the staff within the apex bank had planned to stoutly resist any attempt to impose Katsina, who visits the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission weekly on account of the huge fraud that occurred in Aso Savings. They were said to have supported Adamu because he is viewed as knowledgeable and dedicated.

He has spent 25 years in the CBN. The nominee was appointed as Director of Strategy in 2012. He became Director, Human Resources in 2016, from where he was nominated as Deputy Governor.