Motorists Beware…see traffic diversion ahead of Lagos City Marathon

As part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free Lagos City Marathon scheduled to take place on Saturday, 10th February 2018, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has announced traffic diversion on the affected routes during the race.

The event will kick-off at 6 a.m from the National Stadium, Surulere and terminate at Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, thus necessitating traffic diversion.

The release advised motorists and commercial vehicles to use alternative routes as listed below:

· From Eko Bridge, motorists shall be diverted through Costain to connect Ebute-Metta, Orile, Nigerian Breweries and Bode Thomas through Apapa Road (now Moshood Abiola Way).

From Alaka Estate, motorists shall be diverted through Iponri or Iponri Estate.

Motorists from Masha inward journey to Stadium shall be diverted to Shitta Roundabout for onward movement through Falolu and Adeniran Ogunsanya Roads to their various destinations.

Motorists from Apapa/Orile-Iganmu to Funsho Williams shall be diverted through Apapa Road to continue their journey.

From Apapa – Oshodi Expressway (i.e from Mile 2) motorists shall be diverted through BOC Gases/Armed Forces Resettlement Center on the service lane through Agege Motor Road.

Traffic will also be diverted through Town Planning Way before Anthony – Oke. (Note that Gbagada inward 3rd Mainland Bridge will be closed to traffic from Anthony – Oke).

From Old Toll Gate to Alapere, Ogudu, motorists shall be diverted through Gbagada, Oworonshoki-Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and navigate their journey to destinations.

From Ajah to Ozumba Mbadiwe Road through Lekki, traffic shall be diverted through Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I.

Motorists shall be diverted through Alexandra Road from Cable Bridge while Bourdillion Road will be temporarily closed to traffic.

From Awolowo Road, motorists shall be diverted through Falomo Bridge to connect Ozumba Mbadiwe Road while Falomo Roundabout inwards Bourdillion will be temporarily closed and Akin Adesola Street inwards Bar Beach will also be temporarily closed to traffic.

From Bonny Camp to Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, traffic shall be diverted through Old Mr. Biggs Junction to Kofo Abayomi Street.

The release stated that all adjoining streets and feeder roads to the dedicated routes of the race would be temporarily closed to ensure the safety and security of participants.