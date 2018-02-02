Obasanjo in name theft scandal..’you’re small masquerade’-he replies

A group, Coalition for Nigeria (CN), has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of adopting its name to launch his Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM)…but he has said “This is the new message in town, the new dance in town, the ceremony in town and I will appeal to you to join this ceremony and dance in town.

“There may be many masquerades and those of you who had my own type of background, when we were growing up, we were playing masquerades too but those were small masquerades, but when big masquerades come out, the small masquerades must go.”

The proposed political movement by Chief Obasanjo was launched in Abuja on Wednesday with former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Donald Duke in attendance..

The group warned Nigerians not to be into thinking they are dealing with the authentic members of the group.

CN described the Obasanjo-led Coalition Movement as a group of failed politicians and those that do not anything to offer the country again.

Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Mr. Sabo Odeh, the National Co-odinator, said the authentic Coalition for Nigeria has noble intentions centered around galvanizing Nigerians for nation building, with tenets that are long-term without pandering to unnecessary drama and media hype.

He said: “Our coalition is not limited to creating a backdoor for retired and tired politicians to install puppets in government for the purpose of continuing to loot the treasury while ruling by impunity as had been experienced in the past.

“The Coalition for Nigeria, having the best intentions of our dear nation at heart, is careful to go about effecting change in a way that does not jeopardise the stability and safety of Nigeria. There is nothing to be gained in burning our country in the name of seeking improvement; the reforms we all desire are achievable through persuasion, consensus building and collaboration without resorting to inflammatory acts and utterances as we have seen with some people.

“Our coalition is made up of Nigerians that yearn for a better country with the firm belief that the dismantling of the infrastructure for corruption is a necessary first step that ensure that we can then build the country on a solid foundation that provides level playing field to all citizens.

“The authentic Coalition for Nigeria will continue to pursue the noble objective of having credible persons to drive the Nigerian Project irrespective of differences pertaining to class, ethnicity, religious or political affiliation. “