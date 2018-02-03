How your child can develop interest in Mathematics

Many students lose interest in Mathematics because of the difficult and cumbersome processes applied by their teachers, consequently many children, right from the tender age, developed cold feet in solving mathematics problems.

There is a need to be more creative in teaching the subject to make such students interested in it., adopting the computer in teaching them the subject and how to solve problems can be a means of endearing them to it.

The computer makes it easier for students to assimilate and sharpens their numerical sense, which is naturally endowed to everyone.

The computer, as an easy method of solving mathematical problems, was introduced by the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

“Children should be trained to be human calculators, as this means of solving mathematics equations enables them to think fast.

“This method is obtainable in foreign countries, so nothing should stop us from imbibing it as prescribed by UNICEF.

“UNICEF prescribed the adoption of the system to promote developing countries, and children from four years can start practising it,’’ he said.

So,let your child go to schools that are equipped with modern computer systems for the children.

Parents should alsoengage their wards on the computer applications at their leisure, so as to complement whatever they learn in schools.

Students who are good mathematicians do not have problems with other subjects.

“Parents must ensure that their children are used to operating the computer systems regularly