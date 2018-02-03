Jehovah’s Witnesses set for facilities dedication @ Igieduma

Witnesses of Jehovah all over Nigeria and indeed beyond are looking forward to a joyous occasion – the dedication of the expanded branch facilities at Igieduma,the headquarters of their activities in Nigeria,otherwise called Bethel.

On the day of the dedication, February 10, 2018, 2,500 long-time servants of Jehovah in Nigeria have been invited to Igieduma to enjoy the dedication program as well as a meal with the Bethel family and the overseas delegates. Before the program, they will also be able to take a special tour of Bethel.

What is planned for the dedication week? From Monday through Wednesday, February 5 to 7, 2018, there will be tours arranged of the new facilities.

On Sunday, February 11, there will be a special meeting to which all congregations in Nigeria will be able to tie in through a congregation arrangement.

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria. Known for their Bible educational work and for distributing the magazines, The Watchtower and Awake! and other teaching aids like tracts and videos.

At Igeduma over 41 million copies of The Watchtower and Awake! are printed yearly in nine languages.The office also Ships Bible literature to Nigeria and five other countries in West Africa.