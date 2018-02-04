Photos from the traditional wedding of Charly Boy’s daughter, Adaeze

Adaeze, the pretty daughter of musician, Charly Boy Oputa, got married to her husband, Steve Anu, traditionally yesterday February 3rd. Congrats to them! See more photos below
